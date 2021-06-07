MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The heat wave continues across portions of Minnesota and northern Iowa. The National Weather Service defines a heat wave “as a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days”.

Mankato, MN has already experienced 4 days in a row with temperatures greater than 90° F, running 15-20° above average. Those above average and 90° days are expected to continue through the rest of the week.

Well above average continues over the next several days as consecutive days in the 90's looks to be extended as well. (KEYC Weather)

This early season heat has even prompted a heat advisory for areas surrounding the Twin Cities that will continue until 8 PM Thursday June 10th. Early season heat advisories can be activated when temperatures or heat index values are expected to be near 95 to 100° F.

Heat advisory continues for the Twin Cities until 8 PM Thursday. (KEYC Weather)

Heat waves and hot weather are the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States. The 10-year average in 2018 for heat related deaths in the United States is 101. As the heat wave continues it’s important to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and when to call 911.

signs and symptoms of someone suffering for a heat illness. (KEYC Weather)

Heat tops the charts of leading cause of weather deaths. (KEYC Weather)

Here are a few guidelines to follow as our heat wave continues.

· Limit outdoor activities, especially during the hottest time of the day.

· Stay hydrated and don’t wait until you are thirsty to start drinking water.

· Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing.

· Apply and reapply sunscreen as recommended on the package.

· Don’t over work yourself during physical activity.

· Check on a friends and neighbors especially elders and those with underlining health issues.

· Never leave children or pets in hot cars.

Stay tuned to KEYC News Now for latest weather forecast, health, and safety updates.

