Lifeguards could be making a return to Gomsrud Park

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Fairmont city officials say the need for lifeguards would be to draw more families to the park and add an extra layer of safety when young kids and families are swimming on Budd Lake in the designated swim area.

To make this a reality, the process would have to align with the training of Fairmont Aquatic Center, but the motion made was to continue the process of placing the lifeguards at Gomsrud.

The cost is an unbudgeted estimation of $38,000 for training and paying employees.

The priority would be to fill the aquatic center first with lifeguards.

Officials have seen the need in the city for lifeguards to make their return to Gomsrud.

”We have had some people that used to lifeguard down here that have been interested and know that the amount of people that we get into this park. That it would just be nice to offer that in this location for the community. Like I have said we have been trying to regenerate that piece,” Fairmont City Administrator Cathy Reynolds said.

Fairmont city officials say they are actively looking for people who already have their lifeguard certification.

They would be doing a trial run for the lifeguards at the park here in the near future, they just need to have more people apply.

