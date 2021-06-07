Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Miami police: Boyfriend kills woman, teen, wounds 3 others

The shootings happened at an apartment complex near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.
The shootings happened at an apartment complex near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida’s Miami-Dade County say a 42-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were fatally shot and three others were wounded by the woman’s boyfriend.

It happened early Monday at an apartment complex near the Homestead Air Reserve Base south of Miami.

News outlets report the 42-year-old man later killed himself as officers tried to negotiate with him outside the apartment.

Police say an 11-year-old girl was in critical condition and a 16-year-old boy was in stable condition.

An 18-year-old was being treated for his injuries but a condition wasn’t available.

Police didn’t release additional information. An investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The swimming pool at Spring Lake Park Swimming Facility is pictured Friday, May 28, 2021, in...
9-year-old boy drowns at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility drowning victim identified
169 crash leads to stop in traffic
High speed chase, crash on HWY 169 halts traffic
job fair mankato
Mankato Job Fair helps people and businesses find their perfect match
An elderly man from Minnesota has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 15-year-old...
Minnesota man arrested in cold case

Latest News

9-year-old drowns at public pool
For Great Outdoors Month, Lisa and Kelsey from KEYC News Now This Morning visited Pinewood...
Horsing around at Pinewood Stables
In an Instagram post early Monday, Bezos said he, his brother, and the winner of an ongoing...
Jeff Bezos is going into space with his brother
Simone Biles celebrates after competing in the vault during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships,...
Seven for Simone; Biles claims another US Gymnastics title
A rat named Magawa retired after years spent sniffing out land mines in Cambodia.
Mine-sniffing rat Magawa ends years of hard work in Cambodia