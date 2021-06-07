Your Photos
Monroe Elementary School hosts reverse parade

By Meghan Grey
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monroe Elementary School students got a sweet send-off from the 2020 to 2021 school year by taking part in a school-wide reverse parade Monday afternoon.

“We invited families today to just come by and pick up a book [and] just say goodbye for the summertime as well,” said Principal Steve Johanson.

Teachers and staffers lined the streets outside of the school and handed out candy to incoming kindergarteners through graduating fifth graders.

Johanson added, “We’ve also invited our future kindergarteners as well, so they can pick up some information about kindergarten in the fall and get a little taste of the spirit and atmosphere here.”

The parade saw families passing by in cars, on bikes and on foot. Each visitor was greeted by Johanson who gave students new books donated by the Parent Teacher Organization.

“Because of everything this year, we didn’t have a chance to see parents face-to-face for community events like we normally would, so this has been a good chance to see them, wish them well, and things like that,” Johanson stated.

Johanson said it was a great way to segue into summer break after a challenging year. He mentioned, “It’s been a unique, different school year. We just wanted to do something special for kids to come by and just wish them well as they go off.”

