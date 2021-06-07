One dead, others injured in shooting

AUSTIN, Minn. (KEYC) - One person died and others were injured Saturday in a shooting in Austin.

The Austin Police Department said the shooting occurred at 1:10 a.m. in the 100 block of 12th St. NE.

A male victim was located with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, officers further learned of others who were injured during the shooting. Police say Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents and crime scene personnel responded to assist at the scene. Authorities say this was a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.