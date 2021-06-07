Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

One dead, others injured in shooting

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Minn. (KEYC) - One person died and others were injured Saturday in a shooting in Austin.

The Austin Police Department said the shooting occurred at 1:10 a.m. in the 100 block of 12th St. NE.

A male victim was located with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, officers further learned of others who were injured during the shooting. Police say Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents and crime scene personnel responded to assist at the scene. Authorities say this was a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The swimming pool at Spring Lake Park Swimming Facility is pictured Friday, May 28, 2021, in...
9-year-old boy drowns at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility drowning victim identified
169 crash leads to stop in traffic
High speed chase, crash on HWY 169 halts traffic
job fair mankato
Mankato Job Fair helps people and businesses find their perfect match
An elderly man from Minnesota has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 15-year-old...
Minnesota man arrested in cold case

Latest News

Scores of people attended a vigil for a 14-year-old boy shot to death at a graduation party in...
Family gathers to remember 14-year-old shot at party
Public input of Mankato and North Mankato residents is requested as officials consider changes...
Public input sought for Highway 169 changes
In Redwood County, a person is airlifted following a reported shooting.
Redwood County shooting victim airlifted
Spring Lake Park Pool is closed for a second day following the drowning of a 9-year-old boy on...
Spring Lake Park Pool closed for second day following drowning