Public input sought for Highway 169 changes

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Public input of Mankato and North Mankato residents is requested as officials consider changes to Highway 169.

The Mankato Area Planning Organization and Minnesota Department of Transportation will hold a virtual meeting on June 23rd to discuss design concepts as well as share an overview of the recent corridor study.

Residents will have a chance to view the meeting online through July 12th.

The proposed changes would affect Highway 169 from just north of Highway 14 in Mankato to Highway 60 in Southbend Township.

