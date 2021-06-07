Your Photos
Redwood County shooting victim identified

Redwood County identifies the victim in Sunday’s shooting near Belview.
Redwood County identifies the victim in Sunday’s shooting near Belview.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT
BELVIEW, Minn. (KEYC) - Redwood County identifies the victim in Sunday’s shooting near Belview.

According to authorities 22-year-old Austin Beran remains hospitalized in serious, but stable condition at North Memorial in Robbinsdale.

Beran was shot Sunday just after midnight while at a residence near Belview. No other information is available at this time but authorities say the investigation is active and charges are pending.

ORIGINAL STORY:

In Redwood County, a person is airlifted following a reported shooting.

Redwood County Sheriff’s office says one adult male suffered a gunshot wound at a residence south of Belview.

The reported shooting happened just after midnight Sunday.

Authorities say life-saving efforts were performed on the victim before being transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

Redwood County Sheriff says the incident is still under investigation and that charges are pending.

