Redwood County shooting victim identified

BELVIEW, Minn. (KEYC) - Redwood County identifies the victim in Sunday’s shooting near Belview.

According to authorities 22-year-old Austin Beran remains hospitalized in serious, but stable condition at North Memorial in Robbinsdale.

Beran was shot Sunday just after midnight while at a residence near Belview. No other information is available at this time but authorities say the investigation is active and charges are pending.

ORIGINAL STORY:

In Redwood County, a person is airlifted following a reported shooting.

Redwood County Sheriff’s office says one adult male suffered a gunshot wound at a residence south of Belview.

The reported shooting happened just after midnight Sunday.

Authorities say life-saving efforts were performed on the victim before being transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

Redwood County Sheriff says the incident is still under investigation and that charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.