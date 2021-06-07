Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Redwood County shooting victim airlifted

In Redwood County, a person is airlifted following a reported shooting.
In Redwood County, a person is airlifted following a reported shooting.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIEW, Minn. (KEYC) - In Redwood County, a person is airlifted following a reported shooting.

Redwood County Sheriff’s office says one adult male suffered a gunshot wound at a residence south of Belview.

The reported shooting happened just after midnight Sunday.

Authorities say life-saving efforts were performed on the victim before being transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

Redwood County Sheriff says the incident is still under investigation and that charges are pending.

If you have any information relative to the reported shooting, contact the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office at the number on your screen.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The swimming pool at Spring Lake Park Swimming Facility is pictured Friday, May 28, 2021, in...
9-year-old boy drowns at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility drowning victim identified
169 crash leads to stop in traffic
High speed chase, crash on HWY 169 halts traffic
job fair mankato
Mankato Job Fair helps people and businesses find their perfect match
An elderly man from Minnesota has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 15-year-old...
Minnesota man arrested in cold case

Latest News

Scores of people attended a vigil for a 14-year-old boy shot to death at a graduation party in...
Family gathers to remember 14-year-old shot at party
Public input of Mankato and North Mankato residents is requested as officials consider changes...
Public input sought for Highway 169 changes
One person died and others were injured Saturday in a shooting in Austin.
One dead, others injured in shooting
Spring Lake Park Pool is closed for a second day following the drowning of a 9-year-old boy on...
Spring Lake Park Pool closed for second day following drowning