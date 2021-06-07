Redwood County shooting victim airlifted

BELVIEW, Minn. (KEYC) - In Redwood County, a person is airlifted following a reported shooting.

Redwood County Sheriff’s office says one adult male suffered a gunshot wound at a residence south of Belview.

The reported shooting happened just after midnight Sunday.

Authorities say life-saving efforts were performed on the victim before being transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

Redwood County Sheriff says the incident is still under investigation and that charges are pending.

If you have any information relative to the reported shooting, contact the Redwood County Sheriff's Office.

