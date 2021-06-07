Spring Lake Park Swim Facility drowning victim identified

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Police Department has identified the victim of an apparent drowning at the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility on Saturday.

At approximately 6:19 p.m., police say nine-year-old Abdirahman Abdullahi was found unresponsive in about four and a half feet of water.

Lifeguards removed Abdullahi from the pool and began CPR. Abdullahi was then transported by paramedics to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato where he was pronounced dead.

“This is a tragedy that has struck this poor family, and we stand shoulder to shoulder with them in their grief during this what can only be an indescribable tragedy and feelings that they might be going through, and we express our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family,” says North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson.

Abdullahi was a fourth-grader at Hoover Elementary School.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is continuing.

