Waseca County Public Health hosting 2 drive-up vaccine clinics

FILE — Waseca County Public Health announced Monday it will be hosting two drive-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics for residents later this week.(KGNS)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Waseca County Public Health announced Monday it will be hosting two drive-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics for residents later this week.

Residents 18 years and older are invited to attend the clinics on Wednesday. The first drive-up clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the NRHEG school parking lot in New Richland. The second event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the South End Bar and Grill parking lot in Waldorf.

NRHEG (New Richland)
South End Bar & Grill (Waldorf)

Both vaccination clinics will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There is no pre-registration for these clinics.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

