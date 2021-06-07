Waseca County Public Health hosting 2 drive-up vaccine clinics

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Waseca County Public Health announced Monday it will be hosting two drive-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics for residents later this week.

Residents 18 years and older are invited to attend the clinics on Wednesday. The first drive-up clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the NRHEG school parking lot in New Richland. The second event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the South End Bar and Grill parking lot in Waldorf.

Both vaccination clinics will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There is no pre-registration for these clinics.

