60% of Minnesotans 16 and older receive completed COVID-19 vaccine series

By Benjamin Broze
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports that 60 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older have completed COVID-19 vaccine series. 65 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older, have at least one dose of the vaccine.

In total, 2,966,964 people have at least one vaccine dose, and 2,669,061 people have completed vaccine series.

In our area, 63 percent of Nicollet County have received one dose of the vaccine, 60 percent in Blue Earth County, 48 percent in Sibley County, 65 percent in Brown County, and 52 percent in LeSueur County.

Statewide, health officials report 125 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

For more information on COVID-19 and vaccine distribution in Minnesota, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.

