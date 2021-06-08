Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

97-year-old claims diploma from Virginia high school

By Bruce Young
Updated: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Graduation at Rockbridge County High School this year was unique.

It was the very first time they passed out diplomas outside, on the football field.

But for one recipient, it was a long time coming.

“I did finish three and a half years of high school,” said Ottie Marie Canady. “We had a large family, and I quit to help my mother when my father died.”

That was in 1943, and then she married and never quite got back to school.

“This was a total surprise,” she said. “Something I wasn’t expecting.”

“This is a very special occasion,” said RCHS Principal Mike Craft. “In all my years of education, I don’t think I’ve ever had this particular honor to give a graduate a diploma so far off from the intended date.”

She says not having the diploma hasn’t held her back at all.

“You name it, I’ve probably done it,” Canady said.

Traveling with her husband through his Army career, she held a range of jobs, once even being chosen over someone with a PhD. But her son thought she still needed her diploma.

“He just says, I thought that was one thing that you might like to have in your lifetime that you didn’t get,” Canady said.

And as she watched 240 other diplomas handed out, she was happy she got to go first.

“I was concerned about having to wait, you know, for a long time,” she said.

“You already waited a long time,” she was asked.

“Well, yes,” she laughed. “I waited a long time. Yes.”

And happy that she spent the years she waited well.

“Take every opportunity that comes your way, which I did,” Canady advised.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Mankato man has died after being hit by a car while getting his mail Saturday.
Former Mankato resident dies after being hit by car in Brooklyn Park
The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman was killed and two others were injured after...
Police: Car plows into protesters in Minnesota, killing one
Katie Lange wins big at Pan-American Championship.
Sherburn native wins a Pan-American championship in Oaxtepec, Mexico
lookout crash
Accident blocks traffic on Lookout Drive
Two men are charged in Blue Earth County following an alleged assault Saturday that left one...
Two men charged following alleged assault, one person hospitalized

Latest News

No. 1 seed Mankato West opens Class AAA state tournament with North Branch
If it passes then it would be going in a bean field next to Mayo Clinic Health System and...
Fairmont City Council deciding on Fairmont Community Center
MSU Mankato to host listening sessions on Law Enforcement Programs.
MSU Mankato invites public to listening sessions on law enforcement programs
Pages Past Bookstore reopens.
Pages Past Bookstore reopens
Pages Past Bookstore reopens