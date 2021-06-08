Your Photos
Art Center of Saint Peter accepting work for exhibition

The St. Peter Arts Center is accepting work for their annual member exhibition.
By Benjamin Broze
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Art Center of Saint Peter is accepting work for their annual member exhibition.

The artwork will be displayed from July 9 to August 28 at the Art Center.

The Art Center will accept work from June 23 to July 3 during gallery hours (Wednesday through Friday from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

Details and paperwork for artwork submission are downloadable at artscentersp.org.

The show is not juried, and visual and literary work by artists at all levels will be displayed. No reception is planned.

Beyond a current Arts Center membership ($20 student, $40 individual, $60 household, payable upon work delivery), there is no fee for members to participate in the exhibition. Membership may be purchased or renewed during artwork drop-off, or in advance at artscentersp.org/support.

