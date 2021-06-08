Your Photos
BOLD wins twice to stay alive in Section 2A tournament

Warriors top Cathedral and Loyola to stay alive.
By Rob Clark
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Section 2A baseball tournament is heating up. The field is now down to two after Monday night.

BOLD squared off against New Ulm Cathedral in game one. After topping the Greyhounds, the Warriors matched up against Mankato Loyola. The winner would punch its ticket to the Section championship. BOLD goes on to beat Loyola 5-1.

BOLD will play for a spot in this year’s Class A state tournament Thursday against Springfield. The Warriors will have to beat the Tigers twice in order to advance.

