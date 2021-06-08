Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Capitol riot suspect blames ‘pack of lies,’ seeks release

FILE — In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the...
FILE — In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington. Doug Jensen, an Iowa man at center, was jailed early Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 on federal charges, including trespassing and disorderly conduct counts, for his alleged role in the Capitol riot.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa man pictured prominently with a QAnon shirt ahead of a crowd of insurgents inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack is asking a judge to release him from jail saying “he feels deceived, recognizing that he bought into a pack of lies.”

Douglas Jensen, in a document filed by his attorney Monday, says he believed he was a “true patriot” for going to Washington at the urging of Donald Trump. He said his intention was to only observe and that he believes now that he was a victim of numerous conspiracy theories fed to him over the internet. Jensen is scheduled to appear at an arraignment Tuesday before a federal judge in Washington. Court documents indicate he may be attempting to make a plea deal.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Redwood County, a person is airlifted following a reported shooting.
Redwood County shooting victim airlifted
Spring Lake Park Pool is closed for a second day following the drowning of a 9-year-old boy on...
Spring Lake Park Pool closed for second day following drowning
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility drowning victim identified
The swimming pool at Spring Lake Park Swimming Facility is pictured Friday, May 28, 2021, in...
9-year-old boy drowns at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
One person died and others were injured Saturday in a shooting in Austin.
One dead, others injured in shooting

Latest News

The Owatonna Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of taking around $18,000 in...
Owatonna police search for silver theft suspect
E-scooters are coming to Minnesota State University, Mankato, city council discusses a 2023 air...
The Docket: council discusses 2023 air show
The New Ulm Police Department seeking help in finding a missing man.
New Ulm police seek missing man
Crews returned to a Minneapolis intersection where a memorial to George Floyd was assembled...
Crews work again to reopen George Floyd Square to traffic
The Mankato Clinic Foundation awarded Kathryn Swanson, Mankato West High School graduate, the...
Kathryn Swanson receives J. Scott Sanders M.D. Memorial Scholarship