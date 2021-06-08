Community members invited to Movies in the Park event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Community members are invited to a free outdoor movie event at 7 p.m. Friday, June 11.

The Mankato Area Public Schools Community Education and Recreation Department will be hosting a showing of “Frozen 2″ at Eagle Lake Elementary School. The family-friendly event will begin at dusk.

Attendees are asked to bring chairs or blankets for seating, as well as their own movie snacks if they wish. No glass bottles are allowed at the event.

The event will also include a free light meal, book drive, royal costume contest and frozen treats for purchase from Zip Zap Ice Cream Truck.

Prizes will be awarded to those who bring a new or slightly used book and for the best-dressed costume.

Rain or threatening weather will cancel the event. Additional updates will be announced on the Mankato Community Education and Recreation Department’s website and Facebook page.

