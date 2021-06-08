Courtland to benefit from Highway 14 construction

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 14 construction from Mankato running through New Ulm is getting planned out for next year.

One city in particular is excited about the project and the positive impact it will make on their town.

“Highway 14 actually has around 9,000 vehicles a day on it including 1,000 heavy commercial vehicles as well,” MNDOT project manager, Zachary Tess said.

Highway 14 runs straight through the city of Courtland bringing in a steady stream of traffic every day.

Many residents say it’s become a safety problem, especially those with families.

“The children can maybe go out and play on the sidewalk and be a little safer. You just don’t know with this much traffic what could happen,” Mayor of Courtland, Al Poehler said.

That was one of the main motivators to go forward with changing Highway 14 from a two lane to a four lane.

“Is actually putting highway 14 half a mile north of Courtland so all of this traffic next to these homes where it is kind of difficult for pedestrians to cross the highway. Where noise levels exceed state and federal thresh holds for how loud it is. That is all going to get pushed north of town,” Tess said.

MNDOT will be fronting the process which will also include some new interchanges at New Ulm and Courtland.

It’s set to break ground in early 2022 with an estimated finish date of fall of 2023.

Which many of the residents are over the moon about it.

“And I can’t wait until March of next year. I know it is going to be a year and a half to two years with kind of a mess with traffic and everything. In the long run it will be a really positive thing,” Courtland Fire Department Fire Chief, Dave Ubel said.

“Right now you can hear it’s quiet so imagine this everyday,” Poehler said.

