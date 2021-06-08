Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Courtland to benefit from Highway 14 construction

It’s set to break ground in early 2022 with an estimated finish date of fall of 2023
It’s set to break ground in early 2022 with an estimated finish date of fall of 2023
It’s set to break ground in early 2022 with an estimated finish date of fall of 2023(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 14 construction from Mankato running through New Ulm is getting planned out for next year.

One city in particular is excited about the project and the positive impact it will make on their town.

“Highway 14 actually has around 9,000 vehicles a day on it including 1,000 heavy commercial vehicles as well,” MNDOT project manager, Zachary Tess said.

Highway 14 runs straight through the city of Courtland bringing in a steady stream of traffic every day.

Many residents say it’s become a safety problem, especially those with families.

“The children can maybe go out and play on the sidewalk and be a little safer. You just don’t know with this much traffic what could happen,” Mayor of Courtland, Al Poehler said.

That was one of the main motivators to go forward with changing Highway 14 from a two lane to a four lane.

“Is actually putting highway 14 half a mile north of Courtland so all of this traffic next to these homes where it is kind of difficult for pedestrians to cross the highway. Where noise levels exceed state and federal thresh holds for how loud it is. That is all going to get pushed north of town,” Tess said.

MNDOT will be fronting the process which will also include some new interchanges at New Ulm and Courtland.

It’s set to break ground in early 2022 with an estimated finish date of fall of 2023.

Which many of the residents are over the moon about it.

“And I can’t wait until March of next year. I know it is going to be a year and a half to two years with kind of a mess with traffic and everything. In the long run it will be a really positive thing,” Courtland Fire Department Fire Chief, Dave Ubel said.

“Right now you can hear it’s quiet so imagine this everyday,” Poehler said.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Redwood County identifies the victim in Sunday’s shooting near Belview.
Redwood County shooting victim identified
Spring Lake Park Pool is closed for a second day following the drowning of a 9-year-old boy on...
Spring Lake Park Pool closed for second day following drowning
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility drowning victim identified
The swimming pool at Spring Lake Park Swimming Facility is pictured Friday, May 28, 2021, in...
9-year-old boy drowns at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
One person died and others were injured Saturday in a shooting in Austin.
One dead, others injured in shooting

Latest News

KEYC WEATHER
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 5 PM Weather
Farmers watering crops in an effort to offset high temperatures drying out soil
Farmers prepare for high summer temperatures
FILE — Community members are invited to a free outdoor movie event at 7 p.m. Friday, June 11.
Community members invited to Movies in the Park event