Crews work again to reopen George Floyd Square to traffic

Crews returned to a Minneapolis intersection where a memorial to George Floyd was assembled after his death last year and worked to reopen it to traffic by removing debris and makeshift barriers.(KEYC News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Crews returned to a Minneapolis intersection where a memorial to George Floyd was assembled after his death last year and worked to reopen it to traffic by removing debris and makeshift barriers.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that workers using front-end loaders and brooms arrived just before 5 a.m. Tuesday and cleared the intersection where Floyd was killed, which is informally known as George Floyd Square.

Last Thursday, city crews had removed concrete barriers that blocked traffic at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, but community activists quickly put up makeshift barriers.

The intersection had been closed to traffic since the Black man’s death on May 25, 2020, which galvanized the racial justice movement.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

