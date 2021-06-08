The Docket: council discusses 2023 air show

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - E-scooters are coming to Minnesota State University, Mankato, city council discusses a 2023 air show and Rep. Hagedorn will hold a town hall this week.

E-scooters are soon coming to Minnesota State University, Mankato and could soon make their way to the rest of town.

During a council work session this week, an e-scooter committee says the scooters will arrive on campus by the start of the fall semester.

There will be a virtual gridded area on campus where the scooters will be allowed.

The scooters will slow down once they reach the edge of that grid.

The city will look at drafting an ordinance to expand e-scooters to the rest of the Mankato area.

“In 2019 in the fall, we were approached by a business owner, asking if we had considered bringing motorized scooters or e-scooters to the city of Mankato, and then we looked at the ordinances and discovered there wasn’t a lot there for them to operate under. In December of 2020, they reapproached us and started talking about formalizing a request,” said Associate Director of Public Safety Resources Dan Schisel.

During the same work session, city council members also discussed bringing an air show back to Mankato.

The Minnesota Air Spectacular last came to Mankato in 2019.

Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz says the city would need to meet an application deadline of July 1st of this year to try to host groups like the Blue Angels or Thunderbirds.

“In 2019 we hosted an amazing air show, and we periodically host these air shows, and 2023 would be kind of the next show to start prepping and planning for,” Arntz said.

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R - Minnesota) will hold a Farmers Telephone Town Hall this Wednesday to discuss agriculture, farm policy and the current state of the industry.

Those interested in the town hall can reach out to the Mankato district office at 507-323-6090.

