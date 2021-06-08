Duluth teenager saves family from house fire

Your Photos
FILE — Authorities in Duluth say a teenage girl saved her family when their house caught fire.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Duluth say a teenage girl saved her family when their house caught fire.

KARE-TV reports the fire broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames showing in a second-story window.

A search of the house revealed the family of four adults and four children had escaped.

Assistant Fire Chief Dennis Edwards said the 15-year-old girl woke up, realized the house was burning and told everyone to get out.

One adult suffered burns to his hands when he tried to put the fire out before he was forced to flee.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

