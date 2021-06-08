Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Electric scooters coming to Minnesota State Mankato

By Holly Bernstein
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Electric scooters are soon coming to Minnesota State University, Mankato and could soon make their way to the rest of town.

During a Mankato City Council work session Monday afternoon, an e-scooter committee said the scooters will arrive on campus by the start of the fall semester.

There will be a gridded area on campus where the scooters will be allowed. The city will look at drafting an ordinance to expand e-scooters to the rest of the Mankato.

”In 2019 in the fall, we were approached by a business owner, asking if we had considered bringing motorized scooters or e-scooters to the city of Mankato, and then we looked at the ordinances and discovered there wasn’t a lot there for them to operate under. In December 2020, they reapproached us and started talking about formalizing a request,” explained Dan Schisel, associate director of public safety resources at Mankato Public Safety.

E-scooters would slow down once they reached the end of the grid.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The swimming pool at Spring Lake Park Swimming Facility is pictured Friday, May 28, 2021, in...
9-year-old boy drowns at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility drowning victim identified
In Redwood County, a person is airlifted following a reported shooting.
Redwood County shooting victim airlifted
Spring Lake Park Pool is closed for a second day following the drowning of a 9-year-old boy on...
Spring Lake Park Pool closed for second day following drowning
169 crash leads to stop in traffic
High speed chase, crash on HWY 169 halts traffic

Latest News

Electric scooters coming to Minnesota State Mankato
Sleepy Eye United boys, JWP girls win Section 2A golf
Warriors top Cathedral and Loyola to stay alive.
BOLD wins twice to stay alive in Section 2A Tournament
BOLD wins twice to stay alive in Section 2A tournament