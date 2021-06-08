Electric scooters coming to Minnesota State Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Electric scooters are soon coming to Minnesota State University, Mankato and could soon make their way to the rest of town.

During a Mankato City Council work session Monday afternoon, an e-scooter committee said the scooters will arrive on campus by the start of the fall semester.

There will be a gridded area on campus where the scooters will be allowed. The city will look at drafting an ordinance to expand e-scooters to the rest of the Mankato.

”In 2019 in the fall, we were approached by a business owner, asking if we had considered bringing motorized scooters or e-scooters to the city of Mankato, and then we looked at the ordinances and discovered there wasn’t a lot there for them to operate under. In December 2020, they reapproached us and started talking about formalizing a request,” explained Dan Schisel, associate director of public safety resources at Mankato Public Safety.

E-scooters would slow down once they reached the end of the grid.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.