Farmers prepare for high summer temperatures

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - As the first official week of summer comes to a close, residents across the Midwest are keeping an eye on their outdoor thermometers.

“Just to give you an idea of where we’re at for the month to date, our average high so far has been 90.7 degrees. Our normal month-to-date average for this time of the year is 75.8 degrees. So, [we’re] well above average, running 15 degrees above average for this time of the year,” said KEYC News Now Meteorologist Joshua Eckl.

After seeing temperatures creep up to the triple-digits this week, area farmers are preparing themselves for an extremely hot season.

Eckl added, “For now, the weather pattern is gonna be sticking around, so we’re gonna be well above average at least through the next couple weeks here.”

Tim Guldan of Guldan Family Farm said persistent, excessive heat causes complications to soil moisture levels. He stated, “It’s just a matter of hoping that the ground moisture is still there for their plants to have access to. For vegetable growers who have continuous planting, one of the bigger struggles at the point is that you have to work in the heat and as you work the soil to prepare those seedbeds for planting or transplanting, you lose that moisture really quick.”

With depleted moisture, crops struggle to retain enough water to stay cool. This causes some plants to wilt or stop growing, resulting in lower crop yields.

The temperatures impact livestock as well. Guldan mentioned, “We need to make sure, as farmers, that they have access to quick water. Shade is very important to keep them cool and keeping an eye on those animals to make sure they have what they need and they don’t start stressing out.”

Farmers can mitigate the impact of high temps by preparing for extra watering and irrigation.

“Those plants are releasing a lot of moisture and not taking in much,” Eckl remarked.

