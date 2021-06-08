Your Photos
Fourth man sentenced for burning Minneapolis police station

Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, May 28,...
Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced the last of four men who pleaded guilty to burning a Minneapolis police station last summer.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that U.S. District Judge Patrick Schlitz sentenced 27-year-old Bryce Michael Williams to two years and five months in prison and ordered him to help pay $12 million in restitution for the damage. Williams was in a crowd of more than 1,000 people who gathered outside the station during a protest over the death of George Floyd on May 28, 2020. Williams entered the station and lit a Molotov cocktail, which another man used to light a fire. Schlitz has sentenced the other three men to prison terms ranging from three years to four years.

