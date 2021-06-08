Kathryn Swanson receives J. Scott Sanders M.D. Memorial Scholarship

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Clinic Foundation awarded Kathryn Swanson, Mankato West High School graduate, the $1,000 J. Scott Sanders, M.D., Memorial Scholarship.

Swanson will be attending Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois.

The scholarship honors J. Scott Sanders, M.D., Mankato Clinic physician, pulmonologist, and critical care specialist, who died in May 2006 after a battle with cancer. Mankato Clinic Foundation has developed the J. Scott Sanders, M.D., Memorial Scholarship for high school seniors.

“When we read these essays from our young people, I am deeply moved by their life experiences, lessons learned, and depth of their characters. We have some great young men and women in our community. In her essay, Kathryn showed how she models her mom’s example of service and kindness to others,” said Barb Sanders, widow of Dr. J. Scott Sanders.

To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must write about how character has been important in achieving their accomplishments to date, how it will be a key cornerstone of their future and how they recognize character in others.

To be eligible for the scholarship, the applicant must be a high school senior and reside within the Mankato Clinic service area, which includes Mankato, North Mankato, St. Peter, Lake Crystal, Mapleton, and nearby communities.

For more information visit www.mankatoclinic.com/j-scott-sanders-md-memorial-scholarship-

