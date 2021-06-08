Let’s Go Fishing gets citizens out on the water

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — A nonprofit organization has taken over 5,000 people from assisted living facilities, rest homes, veteran organizations and groups of individuals on free pontoon rides and fishing trips.

”We kind of get them going and we tell them it’s like Las Vegas. What happens on the boat stays on the boat,” Let’s Go Fishing - Fairmont Area Chapter Vice President Ron Kallheim said.

Thirteen years of getting the people who need it most to enjoy the lake life is one of the main motivators for a nonprofit organization in the City of Lakes.

Let’s Go Fishing - Fairmont Area Chapter brings people from all over the area out on the water to enjoy the finer things in life.

“The joy that they have and the gratitude. People who thought they would never be on a boat again,” Let’s Go Fishing - Fairmont Area Chapter President Tom Gallagher said.

The pandemic forced them to cancel last year’s operations, but now they are back.

“When Steve brought the boat up to the dock, I heard him going ‘Yoo-hoo! We are back in business,’” Gallagher said.

The Fairmont Chapter takes their boat riders and anglers through three of the five lakes.

They do much more than just taking the scenic route and catching their fish of the day.

LET'S GO FISHING FAIRMONT AREA IS READY FOR SCHEDULING A FISHING OUTING OR A CRUISE at https://fairmont.lgfws.com Posted by Let's Go Fishing-Fairmont Area Chapter on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

“Lake history and we go by the old ballroom and oh boy, memories pop into their heads. It’s just wonderful being around the folks, I think we get as much out of it as they do,” Gallagher said.

Members of Let’s Go Fishing - Fairmont Area Chapter say there is nothing more rewarding than to see the smiles on people’s faces, hear the laughter and make memories that last a lifetime when they are cruising through the chain of lakes.

“A veteran who was in the terminal wing and his family wanted to go fishing with him, so they checked around, heard about us and brought him down one Sunday. Tom Gallagher and I took him out fishing. Of all the days I have been fishing, that was the best fishing day we had,” Kallheim said.

It gets emotional for everyone involved.

“ ... If I talk about it too much, I get choked up,” Gallagher said.

Contact Let’s Go Fishing - Fairmont Area Chapter at fairmont.lgfws.com or call 507-848-3997 to book a trip or join their volunteer group.

They are also abiding by guidelines for wearing masks and social distancing unless given permission from the group to go without masks.

