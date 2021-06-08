Your Photos
Madelia Health listed as Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals in U.S. for second year

By Bernadette Heier
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT
MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — Madelia Health was named one of the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals in the U.S. for the second year in a row for patient perspective.

The ranking is determined through surveys conducted by the Chartis Center for Rural Health and announced by the National Rural Health Association, where patients rate their hospital experiences on a scale from 0 to 10.

“So 98% of the time they are selecting 10 for us. So we’re extremely excited and very passionate about taking care of our patients and I believe that’s what sets us apart from any of the large systems, is that we do have the time to really focus on that patient experience,” Madelia Health CEO Jeff Mengenhausen said.

Madelia Health was the only Minnesota Critical Access Hospital to be recognized from the patient perspective category.

