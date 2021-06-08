MN lawmakers agree to spend $70 million to improve statewide broadband access

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - To address broadband accessibility issues, especially for rural areas, Minnesota lawmakers agree to spend $70 million on a state grant program that aims to build high-speed infrastructure across Minnesota.

State lawmakers are expected to approve the funding for the Border to Border grant program at a special session later this month.

“Broadband, I call it the great equalizer, it’s not a partisan issue, it’s very important to both democrats, republicans and to the governor,” said Sen. Julie Rosen (R-Fairmont)

The $70 million dollars is the largest amount infused into the grant program since it began in 2014.

Funds are to be spread out over 2 years.

“We need to get all of Minnesota connected, if one thing that Covid showed us is that people want options, they want to make sure that they can move to an area that has good broadband, so they can continue their work, their kids can do their school work from home: said Rosen. “And we learned through distant learning that not all schools were equal, that some kids had access other did not,”.

Local broadband provider Mediacom knows firsthand knows how useful state broadband grant programs can be.

“We are a provider in a lot of rural towns, about 185 of them in the state of Minnesota, have under 5,000 or fewer homes,” said Mediacom Senior Director of Area Operations, Zach Raskovich.

MediaCom has acquired funds from the Border to Border Grant program for years, assisting in closing the rural broadband gap.

“We are happy the program is going to continue. We are well aware that there is a gap in rural Minnesota,” said Raskovich.

“So for us providing access to those homes that have been perhaps overlooked or very difficult financially to serve, we are looking at different options as are other providers in the state...from a terrestrial standpoint, fibre in the ground, fixed wireless in the air to combinations of the two, in order to make it work to fill that gap,”.

Officials say the $70 million dollars would be enough to serve roughly 25,000 locations.

Since 2014, the state has spent more than $126 million on its Border to Border grant program.

