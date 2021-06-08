New Ulm police seek missing man

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Police Department seeking help in finding a missing man.

Authorities say 58-year-old Alberto Longoria is a resident from Texas who was in New Ulm for a funeral. According to police, Longoria left to go for a walk around 1:30 Sunday afternoon and never returned to the place he was staying. Officials say the family is concerned, as Longoria suffers from severe depression and mental illness. This photo is the most recent taken just a few days ago.. of Longoria.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Ulm Police Department by calling 507-233-6750.

