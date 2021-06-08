Nicollet County authorities arrest man following pursuit

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Nicollet County arrest a man following a pursuit in St. Peter.

Police say the pursuit began after an officer noticed the vehicle of a man wanted on arrest warrants in Illinois and Texas.

31-year-old George Marten Williamson allegedly fled from police, eventually making it to southbound 169 at speeds of 100 mph.

Officials say the pursuit ended when Williamson crossed the center median and crashed into another vehicle head-on.

The other driver was treated and released at Mayo Clinic Health System.

The criminal complaint shows Williamson had a syringe and 21 grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine at the time of the arrest.

Williamson is charged with fleeing a peace officer and possession of narcotics among other charges.

