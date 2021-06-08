Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Nicollet County authorities arrest man following pursuit

Authorities in Nicollet County arrest a man following a pursuit in St. Peter.
Authorities in Nicollet County arrest a man following a pursuit in St. Peter.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Nicollet County arrest a man following a pursuit in St. Peter.

Police say the pursuit began after an officer noticed the vehicle of a man wanted on arrest warrants in Illinois and Texas.

31-year-old George Marten Williamson allegedly fled from police, eventually making it to southbound 169 at speeds of 100 mph.

Officials say the pursuit ended when Williamson crossed the center median and crashed into another vehicle head-on.

The other driver was treated and released at Mayo Clinic Health System.

The criminal complaint shows Williamson had a syringe and 21 grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine at the time of the arrest.

Williamson is charged with fleeing a peace officer and possession of narcotics among other charges.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Redwood County, a person is airlifted following a reported shooting.
Redwood County shooting victim airlifted
Spring Lake Park Pool is closed for a second day following the drowning of a 9-year-old boy on...
Spring Lake Park Pool closed for second day following drowning
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility drowning victim identified
The swimming pool at Spring Lake Park Swimming Facility is pictured Friday, May 28, 2021, in...
9-year-old boy drowns at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
One person died and others were injured Saturday in a shooting in Austin.
One dead, others injured in shooting

Latest News

The Owatonna Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of taking around $18,000 in...
Owatonna police search for silver theft suspect
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
E-scooters are coming to Minnesota State University, Mankato, city council discusses a 2023 air...
The Docket: council discusses 2023 air show
The New Ulm Police Department seeking help in finding a missing man.
New Ulm police seek missing man