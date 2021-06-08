Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

NWTC host first boat patrol officer training

A deputy throws a rope line to a "victim" during boat patrol training.
A deputy throws a rope line to a "victim" during boat patrol training.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin has more than 15,000 lakes and 84,000 miles of rivers and streams. While not all of those are navigable, there’s plenty of water being patrolled by law enforcement agencies.

Nearly 20 officers and deputies from across the state are taking to the Bay of Green Bay this week. They’re learning marine communication and coordination, open and close quarter maneuvering, line handling, and equipment considerations for boat patrol.

It’s all part of the first and only boat patrol officer training in Wisconsin, hosted by NWTC. According to Jason Weber, Public Safety Training Coordinator at the tech, “In doing some research, there really isn’t any at least that we could find of, any boat patrol classes, so we were able to make some connections with a couple of harbor patrol units out of Milwaukee that were willing to come up and teach this class.”

The two day, hands-on immersion class got officers and deputies on the water. They drilled everything from properly docking a boat to “man overboard” scenarios, learning easy to use techniques on how to get victims out of the water and to safety. All skills they could find themselves needing, no matter what kind of water they’re patrolling.

“I didn’t grow up on boats, other than working for the sheriff’s office. Boat patrol was my first time on a boat, so this is a lot of familiarization for me, getting used to being on and around maneuvering with a craft such as this, learning how to tie off and do all of the line work, things I’ve never even approached or thought of before. So, it was definitely useful for me,” says Dep. Cody Hornik from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

While each department may train within itself and possibly with others nearby, this class offered some outside perspectives and lessons to enhance patrols in the participant’s communities. Dep. Hornik adds, “We’ve already taken a couple of things that we’re considering from this training and adding it to the techniques we already use in our department -- just to make our contact with other boats safer for us.”

And with a goal of teaching best practice for water patrol, the class was a success.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Redwood County identifies the victim in Sunday’s shooting near Belview.
Redwood County shooting victim identified
Spring Lake Park Pool is closed for a second day following the drowning of a 9-year-old boy on...
Spring Lake Park Pool closed for second day following drowning
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility drowning victim identified
The swimming pool at Spring Lake Park Swimming Facility is pictured Friday, May 28, 2021, in...
9-year-old boy drowns at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
One person died and others were injured Saturday in a shooting in Austin.
One dead, others injured in shooting

Latest News

KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 5 PM Weather
Farmers watering crops in an effort to offset high temperatures drying out soil
Farmers prepare for high summer temperatures
It’s set to break ground in early 2022 with an estimated finish date of fall of 2023
Courtland to benefit from Highway 14 construction
FILE — Community members are invited to a free outdoor movie event at 7 p.m. Friday, June 11.
Community members invited to Movies in the Park event