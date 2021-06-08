Owatonna police search for silver theft suspect

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of taking around $18,000 in silver from a business.

Officials say the theft happened at Viracon in Owatonna..at 3:30 a.m. June 2nd. The suspect is described as a man wearing blue jeans, a Carhartt style jacket, a blue face mask and t-shirt, black sunglasses, and a black beanie style hat.

Officials say he was seen on surveillance footage entering the building and stealing 40 pounds of scrap silver.

Anyone who can identify the suspect should contact the Owatonna Police Department.

