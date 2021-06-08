Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Pearl Harbor gates locked during possible security incident

In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo security stand outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl...
In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo security stand outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — A “potential security incident” at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has prompted the base’s gates to be closed, the U.S. military said Tuesday.

The base did not elaborate on the nature of the incident. Everyone on the base is being told to shelter in place.

The base said in a news release that tours to the USS Arizona Memorial have been suspended for now. It’s directing vehicles to limit their travel on roadways and to yield to emergency vehicles.

The military said an investigation is ongoing.

Gates have been secured for JBPHH. We will provide additional updates as they become available.

Posted by Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Redwood County identifies the victim in Sunday’s shooting near Belview.
Redwood County shooting victim identified
Spring Lake Park Pool is closed for a second day following the drowning of a 9-year-old boy on...
Spring Lake Park Pool closed for second day following drowning
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility drowning victim identified
The swimming pool at Spring Lake Park Swimming Facility is pictured Friday, May 28, 2021, in...
9-year-old boy drowns at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
One person died and others were injured Saturday in a shooting in Austin.
One dead, others injured in shooting

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
US increasingly unlikely to meet Biden’s July 4 vax goal
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 5 PM Weather
The 68-32 vote for the bill demonstrates how confronting China economically is an issue that...
Senate passes bill to boost US tech industry, counter rivals
This June 7, 2021 image made available by NASA shows the Jovian moon Ganymede as the Juno...
Spacecraft buzzes Jupiter’s mega moon, 1st close-up in years
Farmers watering crops in an effort to offset high temperatures drying out soil
Farmers prepare for high summer temperatures