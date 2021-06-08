Renville County Public Health offering multiple walk-in vaccination clinics

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) — Renville County Public Health is offering multiple walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Clinics are open to those who are 18 years and older and appointments are not necessary. Clinics will be held until vaccine doses are fully depleted.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered at these clinics.

Where When Fairfax Community Center 9-10 a.m. Thursday, June 10 Zion Lutheran Church (Buffalo Lake) 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10 Sacred Heart Community Center 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15 Renville County Public Health Offices (Located on the lower level of the Government Services Center in Olivia) 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. June 14-18

Renville County residents can also subscribe to future vaccine clinic updates by registering for the CodeRed Emergency Notification Service by visiting www.RenvilleCountyMN.com/Sheriff.

