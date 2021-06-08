Renville County Public Health offering multiple walk-in vaccination clinics
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) — Renville County Public Health is offering multiple walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Clinics are open to those who are 18 years and older and appointments are not necessary. Clinics will be held until vaccine doses are fully depleted.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered at these clinics.
|Where
|When
|Fairfax Community Center
|9-10 a.m. Thursday, June 10
|Zion Lutheran Church (Buffalo Lake)
|1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10
|Sacred Heart Community Center
|9-10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15
|Renville County Public Health Offices (Located on the lower level of the Government Services Center in Olivia)
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m. June 14-18
Renville County residents can also subscribe to future vaccine clinic updates by registering for the CodeRed Emergency Notification Service by visiting www.RenvilleCountyMN.com/Sheriff.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.