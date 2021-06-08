Your Photos
Spring Lake Park Pool reopens

The Spring Lake Park Swim Facility reopens today. The pool was closed following the drowning of a 9-year-old boy on Saturday
By Benjamin Broze
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Spring Lake Park Swim Facility reopens Tuesday.

The pool was closed following the drowning of a 9-year-old boy on Saturday. While closed, officials provided staff support and training.

In addition to the 18 lifeguards and other attendants who are on duty when the facility is open, additional actions are being taken. These include:

  • The professional advised capacity is 1,200 guests; however, capacity will be limited on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (June 8, 9 and 10). Future capacity will be increased based on feedback from lifeguards, other staff members and the community.
  • Two additional lifeguards will be added to each shift.
  • A “safety monitor” will be added to the staff to resolve “on-deck” issues and help ensure lifeguards are focused on monitoring swimmers in the water.
  • Additional signage will be posted at the facility reinforcing the pool’s guidelines, including that children must be accompanied by an adult.
  • Increased enforcement and one-strike policies for problem groups and individuals will be implemented. There are a few groups of children, including some children with parents, who cause problems and may at times be distracting lifeguards. In the abundance of caution, staff will implement a one-strike policy before groups or individuals are removed from the facility

The North Mankato Police Department says at approximately 6:19 p.m. Saturday, nine-year-old Abdirahman Abdullahi was found unresponsive in about four and a half feet of water.

Lifeguards removed Abdullahi from the pool and began CPR.

He was then transported by paramedics to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato where he was pronounced dead.

