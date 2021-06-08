Your Photos
Stepfather charged in grad party shooting

Prosecutors say the stepfather of a 14-year-old boy shot to death at a graduation party opened...
Prosecutors say the stepfather of a 14-year-old boy shot to death at a graduation party opened fire on partygoers he thought were harassing the boy and his brother.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Prosecutors say the stepfather of a 14-year-old boy shot to death at a graduation party opened fire on partygoers he thought were harassing the boy and his brother.

Keith Dawson of St. Paul was charged Monday with drive-by shooting, assault with a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of a gun in connection with his alleged role in the chain of events that left Demaris Nathan Hobbs-Ekdahl dead Saturday. According to court documents, Hobbs-Ekdahl called his stepfather because he and his 16-year-old brother were arguing with two people at the party. Dawson rushed to the party and opened fire on the brothers’ adversaries, who returned fire and fatally wounded Hobbs-Ekdahl.

