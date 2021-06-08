Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

US job openings surge to record 9.3 million in April

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers posted a record 9.3 million job openings in April with the U.S. economy reopening at break-neck speed.

The number of job openings soared 12% from the 8.3 million counted in March.

But employers hired just 6.1 million, up 1% from March, according to a Labor Department report Tuesday, suggesting that positions are opening faster than companies can fill them.

Hotels and restaurants, reopening after being forced to close or curb hours during the coronavirus pandemic, reported the biggest increase in job openings.

The number of Americans quitting their jobs rose 11% to almost 4 million in April, the highest figure in records going back to 2000.

The Labor Department reported Friday that the U.S. economy generated 559,000 new jobs in May and that the unemployment rate dipped to 5.8% from 6.1% in April. The hiring figures would ordinarily be viewed as exceptional. But as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus recession, some economists had expected to see much faster job gains. The United States is still 7.6 million jobs short of where it stood in February 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Redwood County, a person is airlifted following a reported shooting.
Redwood County shooting victim airlifted
Spring Lake Park Pool is closed for a second day following the drowning of a 9-year-old boy on...
Spring Lake Park Pool closed for second day following drowning
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility drowning victim identified
The swimming pool at Spring Lake Park Swimming Facility is pictured Friday, May 28, 2021, in...
9-year-old boy drowns at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
One person died and others were injured Saturday in a shooting in Austin.
One dead, others injured in shooting

Latest News

The Owatonna Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of taking around $18,000 in...
Owatonna police search for silver theft suspect
E-scooters are coming to Minnesota State University, Mankato, city council discusses a 2023 air...
The Docket: council discusses 2023 air show
The New Ulm Police Department seeking help in finding a missing man.
New Ulm police seek missing man
More grape growers are turning to technology to harvest and maintain crops.
Amid labor shortage, California grape growers look to robots for harvesting
Pfizer to trial smaller doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in children 11 years old and younger.
Pfizer launches vaccine trial for children 11 and younger