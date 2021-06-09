Your Photos
2 killed after ambulance collides with dump truck

FILE — Two people are dead after a dump truck collided with an ambulance in Itasca County.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two people are dead after a dump truck collided with an ambulance in Itasca County.

KMSP-TV reports the crash occurred Tuesday morning in Lawrence Township.

WDIO-TV reports that according to the Minnesota State Patrol, the ambulance was heading south and the dump truck was heading east when they collided at an intersection.

Killed were 51-year-old Troy Boettcher of Warba and 17-year-old Joseph Latimer of Grand Rapids. Both were in the ambulance.

State Rep. Spencer Igo of Grand Rapids said Boettcher was an emergency medical technician.

The ambulance driver, a 28-year-old Cohasset woman, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The dump truck driver, a 67-year-old man from Nashwauk, also suffered life-threatening injuries.

