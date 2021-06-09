Drug task force seizes methamphetamine during active warrant arrest

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force seizes 127 grams of methamphetamine during an active warrant arrest.

The multi-agency task force says 28-year-old Tyler Anthony Caputo had an active warrant for his arrest on charges of violating his supervised release from prison.

According to police, Caputo attempted to flee officers in Fairmont but was quickly apprehended.

Upon arrest, task force agents discovered a loaded, modified 12-gauge shotgun, 127 grams of meth, and apparent evidence of drug sales.

He is charged with first-degree drug sales, first-degree drug possession, and illegal possession of a firearm.

In Minnesota, a first-degree narcotics possession charge is 25 grams or more.

