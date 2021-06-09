Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Fastly blames global internet outage on software bug

The Fastly home page is seen on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Los Angeles.
The Fastly home page is seen on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Fastly, the company hit by a major outage that caused many of the world’s top websites to go offline briefly this week, blamed the problem on a software bug that was triggered when a customer changed a setting.

The problem at Fastly meant internet users couldn’t connect to a host of popular websites early Tuesday including The New York Times, the Guardian, Twitch, Reddit and the British government’s homepage.

“We experienced a global outage due to an undiscovered software bug that surfaced on June 8 when it was triggered by a valid customer configuration change,” Nick Rockwell, Fastly’s senior vice president of engineering and infrastructure, said in a blog post late Tuesday.

He said the outage was “broad and severe” but the company quickly identified, isolated and disabled the problem and after 49 minutes, most of its network was up and running again. The bug had been included in a software update that was rolled out in May and Rockwell said the company is trying to figure out why it wasn’t detected during testing.

“Even though there were specific conditions that triggered this outage, we should have anticipated it,” Rockwell said.

San Francisco-based Fastly provides what’s called a content delivery network — an arrangement that allows customer websites to store data such as images and videos on various mirror servers across 26 countries. Keeping the data closer to users means it shows up faster.

But the incident highlighted how much of the global internet is dependent on a handful of behind-the-scenes companies like Fastly that provide vital infrastructure, and it amplified concerns about how vulnerable they are to more serious disruption.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Nicollet County arrest a man following a pursuit in St. Peter.
Nicollet County authorities charge man following pursuit
It’s set to break ground in early 2022 with an estimated finish date of fall of 2023
Courtland community to benefit from Highway 14 construction
Redwood County identifies the victim in Sunday’s shooting near Belview.
Redwood County shooting victim identified
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security
The Spring Lake Park Swim Facility reopens today. The pool was closed following the drowning of...
Spring Lake Park Pool reopens

Latest News

Carnival Cruise Lines will set sail from Galveston, Texas, in July.
Carnival cruises to welcome vaccinated passengers at Texas port in July
For National DJ Month, Kelsey and Lisa from KEYC News Now went to Radio Mankato to visit with...
National DJ Month: highlight local on-air talent
Adult cicadas cover a plant, Monday, May 17, 2021, at Woodend Sanctuary and Mansion, in Chevy...
Cicadas delay White House press ahead of Biden overseas trip
Firefighter Marcus Thomas proposed to Olive Golatt during his pinning ceremony.
SWEET VIDEO: Firefighter makes two lifetime commitments during graduation ceremony
Tyler Perry's Madea character is returning for a new film.
Tyler Perry is bringing back Madea