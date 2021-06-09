Keep cool this summer while keeping energy costs down

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With the high temperatures and humidity expected to last through the week, many will be turning on their air conditioners for relief.

But how can you stay comfortable without accumulating a huge energy bill?

Xcel Energy suggests:

Installing a programmable thermostat;

Use ceiling fans to help circulate cool air through the home;

Close drapes and blinds during the heat of the day; and

Running washing machines and dishwashers after the heat of the day, which helps keep the house cooler and reduces strain on the local grid.

The company says they can make it worth the effort.

“We do offer incentives and rebates for customers who want to make their homes and businesses more efficient and a lot of that is listed on our website,” Xcel Energy Community Relations Manager Trisha Duncan said.

