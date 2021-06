MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The results are in for the city of Mankato’s annual clean-up.

City residents could get rid of unwanted items throughout the month of May. In all, the city says it collected 215 tons of trash, 280 pounds of medications, ten and a half semi-loads of electronics, and eight tons of paper for shredding.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.