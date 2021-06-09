Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Marine recruit dies in final test of Parris Island training

The Marines said it's investigating the death of a recruit at Parris Island, S.C.
The Marines said it's investigating the death of a recruit at Parris Island, S.C.(AP Graphics)
By MEG KINNARD
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 19-year-old Marine Corps recruit during a strenuous exercise that caps a 13-week training course at South Carolina’s Parris Island.

Installation officials say Pfc. Dalton Beals died Friday during an exercise known as “The Crucible,” the final test of recruit training.

Beals graduated in 2020 from Pennsville Memorial High School in Pennsville, New Jersey.

Several days before Beals began The Crucible, his mother posted on Facebook about the grueling, 54-hour exercise.

A GoFundMe set up to help Beals’ family with funeral expenses noted that he had been set to graduate from training on June 18.

On Friday, June 4th, Private First Class Dalton Beals passed away during the conduct of The Crucible with the new...

Posted by Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. on Monday, June 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s set to break ground in early 2022 with an estimated finish date of fall of 2023
Courtland community to benefit from Highway 14 construction
Authorities in Nicollet County arrest a man following a pursuit in St. Peter.
Nicollet County authorities charge man following pursuit
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security
Redwood County identifies the victim in Sunday’s shooting near Belview.
Redwood County shooting victim identified
The Spring Lake Park Swim Facility reopens today. The pool was closed following the drowning of...
Spring Lake Park Pool reopens

Latest News

FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020.
US drops Trump order targeting TikTok, plans its own review
Most hotels have adopted commonly accepted safety procedures while stepping up their sanitation...
How clean is your hotel?
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
March trial schedule set for 3 ex-officers in Floyd’s death
In this Sept. 20, 2018 file photo, former federal judge Barbara Jones address a news conference...
Judge appoints ex-judge to oversee Giuliani devices’ review