Mountain Lake native missing in Japan found deceased

OKINAWA, Japan (KEYC) — The body of a missing Mountain Lake man was located off the coast of Japan Wednesday.

Marine Cpl. Eric John Niss-de Jesus was swimming with three fellow Marines off the coast of Okinawa on Sunday when the four men were caught by a rip current.

The three Marines that Niss-de Jesus was swimming with were able to make it back to shore, but the Mountain Lake High School graduate did not.

A search-and-rescue lasting three days was conducted by Japanese authorities, who found Niss-de Jesus’ body Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from his mother, Jessica Blom.

It is with heavy hearts that we received news today confirming that they have found our boy. It is not the outcome that... Posted by Jessica Blom on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to assist the family in bringing Niss-de Jesus’ body home and any unforeseen costs that may also arise.

The latest update on the GoFundMe campaign stated that his body could be stateside as early as Thursday.

Niss-de Jesus graduated from Mountain Lake High School in 2015 before moving on to study at the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities, where he graduated in 2019. He enlisted in the Marines shortly before graduating from college and had been stationed in Okinawa.

