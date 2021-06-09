Mountain Lake native missing in Japan found deceased
Authorities recovered his body Wednesday after a three-day search
OKINAWA, Japan (KEYC) — The body of a missing Mountain Lake man was located off the coast of Japan Wednesday.
Marine Cpl. Eric John Niss-de Jesus was swimming with three fellow Marines off the coast of Okinawa on Sunday when the four men were caught by a rip current.
The three Marines that Niss-de Jesus was swimming with were able to make it back to shore, but the Mountain Lake High School graduate did not.
A search-and-rescue lasting three days was conducted by Japanese authorities, who found Niss-de Jesus’ body Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from his mother, Jessica Blom.
A GoFundMe campaign has been created to assist the family in bringing Niss-de Jesus’ body home and any unforeseen costs that may also arise.
The latest update on the GoFundMe campaign stated that his body could be stateside as early as Thursday.
Niss-de Jesus graduated from Mountain Lake High School in 2015 before moving on to study at the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities, where he graduated in 2019. He enlisted in the Marines shortly before graduating from college and had been stationed in Okinawa.
