Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mountain Lake native missing in Japan found deceased

Authorities recovered his body Wednesday after a three-day search
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKINAWA, Japan (KEYC) — The body of a missing Mountain Lake man was located off the coast of Japan Wednesday.

Marine Cpl. Eric John Niss-de Jesus was swimming with three fellow Marines off the coast of Okinawa on Sunday when the four men were caught by a rip current.

The three Marines that Niss-de Jesus was swimming with were able to make it back to shore, but the Mountain Lake High School graduate did not.

A search-and-rescue lasting three days was conducted by Japanese authorities, who found Niss-de Jesus’ body Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from his mother, Jessica Blom.

It is with heavy hearts that we received news today confirming that they have found our boy. It is not the outcome that...

Posted by Jessica Blom on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to assist the family in bringing Niss-de Jesus’ body home and any unforeseen costs that may also arise.

The latest update on the GoFundMe campaign stated that his body could be stateside as early as Thursday.

Niss-de Jesus graduated from Mountain Lake High School in 2015 before moving on to study at the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities, where he graduated in 2019. He enlisted in the Marines shortly before graduating from college and had been stationed in Okinawa.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force seizes 127 grams of methamphetamine during an active...
Drug task force seizes methamphetamine during active warrant arrest
It’s set to break ground in early 2022 with an estimated finish date of fall of 2023
Courtland community to benefit from Highway 14 construction
Authorities in Nicollet County arrest a man following a pursuit in St. Peter.
Nicollet County authorities charge man following pursuit
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security
Redwood County identifies the victim in Sunday’s shooting near Belview.
Redwood County shooting victim identified

Latest News

Drug task force seizes methamphetamine during active arrest warrant
Art silos
Twin River Council for the Arts names new Executive Director
“No matter where you grow up, good things can happen."
Coley Ries reflects on professional softball career
Mountain Lake native missing in Japan found deceased