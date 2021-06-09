Your Photos
North Mankato community builds care packages for deployed National Guard soldiers

By Lauren Andrego and Gage Cureton
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A crew of volunteers gathered in lower North Mankato Tuesday evening to build care packages for some very deserving men and women.

At the North Mankato American Legion Post 518, a few dozen residents built care packages for local members of the National Guard, currently serving in the Middle East.

Letters, pictures, snacks and hygiene products will make their way to 80 soldiers who have been deployed since March.

Organizers say it’s an easy way to deliver a little piece of home to those on active duty.

“Our son is currently serving, and he’s also a part of the legion family, so we thought instead of just sending him a care package, why not send it to the entire company? It’s pretty neat and the people sure need our support. There are thousands of people deployed, and we honestly hope that they all receive a special care package,” Lynette Rolfing explained.

Building and distributing the care packages was made possible by a Live Generously grant, which was funded by Thrivent.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

