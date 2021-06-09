Opioid Epidemic increasing throughout state and area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The opioid epidemic has grown in the last couple of years across the nation, Minnesota, and the region.

The Minnesota Department of Health has released new data about drug overdoses primarily related to the pandemic throughout the state.

According to the data, overall drug overdoses jumped 20 percent between 2019 and 2020. Opioid use had a 59 percent increase in that timeframe, from 412 to 654 overdoses.

Mankato Public Safety officials say that Blue Earth County is not exempt from these numbers and there is a crucial need to stop the opioid crisis.

”Now is the opportunity to reverse these trends, it is an opportunity to bring awareness, it is an opportunity to talk about this. To hear the experiences from not only the first responders but the family members and those who are affected greatly by this epidemic. It is across the county, but it is also here in our area,” says Matt Durose, Deputy Director of Mankato Public Safety.

Mankato Public Safety officials urge anyone who is struggling with drug and opioid addiction to seek the vast resources that Mankato has and get some help.

