Region 9 Executive Director appointed as first female chair of U of M Center for Transportation Studies Executive Committee

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - University of Minnesota’s Center for Transportation Studies appoints Region 9′s Executive Director of Development Commission, Nicole Griensewic, as their first female Chair of Executive Committee.

The center is a hub for transportation research and education for the university. The Executive Committee serves as the main decision-making body for the center, responsible for providing strategic direction to staff and overseeing the implementation of programs.

“Being able to have this opportunity is really unique for the region, to have someone from Greater Minnesota that represents more of a rural area, as we have our own unique transportation needs, and we need our own innovation for transportation research,” said Griensewic.

Griensewic begins her role July 1st for a two-year term with the option for 2 more years afterwards.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.