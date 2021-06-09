Your Photos
Reynolds signs bills limiting voting, ‘divisive’ teaching

FILE-Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session...
FILE-Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a controversial change to state election laws passed by Republicans that sets strict limits on who can assist voters in delivering ballots.

It says no one can deliver a ballot for another voter unless they live in the same home or are immediate family. It also sets new limits on who can help deliver a ballot for a blind or disabled voter.

Reynolds on Tuesday also signed into law a bill that bans teaching about white privilege and racial equity in K-12 public schools and in public colleges and universities. The ACLU says it blatantly suppresses speech about race. Reynolds says teaching critical race theory is about “discriminatory indoctrination.”

The facility says it's meant to increase security, reduce staff touchpoints and expedite entry...
Vetterstone Amphitheater announces clear bag policy
