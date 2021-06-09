Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Sheriff announces reward for information on missing Iowa boy

This undated photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows Xavior Harrelson....
This undated photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows Xavior Harrelson. Harrelson, who vanished from a rural Iowa trailer park in Montezuma, Iowa, days before his 11th birthday, is still missing a week later, as state and federal investigators continue to look into what happened to him.(Iowa Department of Public Safety via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — A sheriff announced Wednesday that roughly $15,000 and counting has been pledged as a reward for information that helps investigators find out what happened to a missing Iowa boy.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the pledges have come from local businesses and citizens who are concerned about the disappearance of Xavior Harrelson.

The office said in a press release that Xavior was last seen “on or about May 27” in Montezuma, a small town where he lived in a trailer with his mother. His 11th birthday was May 30.

A sheriff announced Wednesday that roughly $15,000 and counting has been pledged as a reward...
A sheriff announced Wednesday that roughly $15,000 and counting has been pledged as a reward for information that helps investigators find out what happened to a missing Iowa boy.

Police have not said who last saw Xavior, who had recently completed fourth grade at a local public school. One of his neighbors, a mother of one of Xavior’s friends, was the first to report him missing.

The reward fund has been created at Montezuma State Bank. The sheriff’s office said the money would be paid out for “information which leads to resolution of this case.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force seizes 127 grams of methamphetamine during an active...
Drug task force seizes methamphetamine during active warrant arrest
It’s set to break ground in early 2022 with an estimated finish date of fall of 2023
Courtland community to benefit from Highway 14 construction
Authorities in Nicollet County arrest a man following a pursuit in St. Peter.
Nicollet County authorities charge man following pursuit
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security
Redwood County identifies the victim in Sunday’s shooting near Belview.
Redwood County shooting victim identified

Latest News

FILE — Two people are dead after a dump truck collided with an ambulance in Itasca County.
2 killed after ambulance collides with dump truck
A partnership between Mankato Brewery and Vetter Stone Amphitheater pays tribute to the legacy...
Ribfest Beer honors area music legend Steve Murphy
FILE — Three young adults have filed a federal lawsuit alleging Minnesota’s minimum age of 21...
Young adults sue for right to carry guns in Minnesota
FILE — In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor...
Minnesota 3rd-degree murder law at issue in ex-cop’s appeal