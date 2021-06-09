Your Photos
Sánchez homers, Yankees snap skid with 8-4 win over Twins

New York Yankees' Brett Gardner, left, scores on a wild pitch by Minnesota Twins relief pitcher...
New York Yankees' Brett Gardner, left, scores on a wild pitch by Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jorge Alcala, right, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Sánchez and Miguel Andújar homered, DJ LeMahieu had two hits and an RBI, and the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 8-4 to end a four-game skid.

Aaron Judge drove in two runs for New York, which had lost eight of its previous 10 and won despite going 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranding 11.

Jonathan Loaisiga pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings in relief of Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery.

Taylor Rogers allowed two runs on three hits in the eighth for Minnesota.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

