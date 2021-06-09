Your Photos
Twin River Council for the Arts names new Executive Director

Art silos
Art silos(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mat Greiner has previous experience in Des Moines with similar projects and says he’s excited to get to work here. He says that he has been impressed by the community of Mankato and their love for the arts.

Greiner says he sees the excitement and enthusiasm in the city and is looking forward to future projects.

”I am also looking to connect much more broadly with government, with business and with all of our education and especially our non profits,” executive director Mat Greiner said. “To show that an arts council is here to combine celebrate and support all of those elements of culture.”

Greiner started his role earlier this week; a new mural in old town will be underway soon.

